Firms sued over water contaminated by chemicals in Delaware

by – 5 June 2019 08:09-04:00

BLADES, Del. (AP) — Residents of a small Delaware town whose water supply is contaminated by chemicals linked to health issues ranging from cancer to infertility are suing several companies who manufactured the chemicals.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the five Blades residents say they have high blood levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFAS. Their lawsuit seeks to become certified as a class-action against a defunct metal plating company, 3M, DuPont and Chemours.

This lawsuit’s just one of many against the latter three companies by states including New York and New Hampshire, as well as smaller scale litigations. DuPont and Chemours agreed last year to settle lawsuits in West Virginia for $670 million. U.S. Sen. Tom Carper asked Congress this week to pass bills seeking to regulate and classify PFAS.

