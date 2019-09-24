Firefighter in blast that killed colleague leaves hospital

Firefighter in blast that killed colleague leaves hospital

byAssociated Press

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine firefighter has been discharged from a Portland hospital one week after a deadly building explosion.

A procession escorted firefighter Ted Baxter back to his fire station after he was discharged Monday.

Last week, firefighters arrived to investigate a gas odor in the Life Enrichment Advancing People facility in Farmington just before it exploded.

The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.

One of the injured is LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord. He remains in critical condition with burns on 50% of his body. Lord helped evacuate the building.

Fire Chief Terry Bell is in the hospital in fair condition, and Capt. Scott Baxter is in serious condition.

