Fire guts building at Detroit’s outdoor art project

byAssociated Press23 September 2019 10:12-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — Fire has severely damaged a building that is part of Detroit’s popular outdoor art project known as the Heidelberg Project.

Flames were shooting through the roof before firefighters brought the blaze under control Monday morning. The building east of downtown Detroit has “you” painted all over it, one of many buildings with the work of artist Tyree Guyton. He’s known for attaching shoes, clocks, vinyl records, stuffed animals and other objects to rundown buildings in the neighborhood.

A spokesman, Dan Lijana, says the Heidelberg Project has been hit with fire in the past. He says, “Every time we’ve emerged from it stronger.”

Authorities say a person was in custody in the investigation.

