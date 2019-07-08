Fire damages equipment at Florida SpaceX facility

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 16:47-04:00

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a SpaceX facility in Florida caused damage to equipment, but no injuries were reported.

News outlets report it happened Monday afternoon in Cocoa.

City officials say firefighters responded quickly to the small fire and quickly extinguished it. Fire rescue officials estimate about $50,000 to $100,000 in damage was done to a shipping container and equipment inside, as well as an adjacent building.

Officials say an electrical fault was the likely source of the fire.

SpaceX released a statement thanking the fire department for responding within minutes.

SpaceX is building a prototype version of a deep-space vehicle at its Cocoa site.

