Fiery explosion sinks Alaska boat, leaving 2 people missing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An explosion rocked a fishing boat tied up in Alaska, shooting flames and smoke into the sky and leaving two people aboard missing.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that a Coast Guard helicopter is searching for the missing pair.
The Coast Guard says a propane tank exploded around midnight Sunday on the 99-foot (30-meter) fishing vessel Alaganik at a dock operated by the city of Whittier.
Petty Officer Amanda Norcross says a railroad security officer called in the blast.
The boat had a 5,500-gallon (20,820-liter) fuel capacity, and it sank at the dock.
Norcross says a Coast Guard cutter has established a 100-yard (91-meter) safety zone around the sunken boat.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported who operates the dock and the size of the safety zone.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
