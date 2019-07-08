Fiery explosion sinks Alaska boat, leaving 2 people missing

by – 8 July 2019 16:39-04:00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An explosion rocked a fishing boat tied up in Alaska, shooting flames and smoke into the sky and leaving two people aboard missing.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that a Coast Guard helicopter is searching for the missing pair.

The Coast Guard says a propane tank exploded around midnight Sunday on the 99-foot (30-meter) fishing vessel Alaganik at a dock operated by the city of Whittier.

Petty Officer Amanda Norcross says a railroad security officer called in the blast.

The boat had a 5,500-gallon (20,820-liter) fuel capacity, and it sank at the dock.

Norcross says a Coast Guard cutter has established a 100-yard (91-meter) safety zone around the sunken boat.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported who operates the dock and the size of the safety zone.

