Felon who once received life sentence charged with murder

by – 8 August 2019 09:59-04:00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida felon released from prison last month after his life sentence was reduced is now charged with strangling a retiree during a carjacking.

The Tampa Bay Times reports James Hanson Jr. was charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he confessed to Tuesday’s slaying of 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old carjacked Korattiyil after robbing a bank near Tampa. An arrest report says detectives used the car’s GPS system to find it two hours later and captured Hanson after a chase. They say he confessed to killing Korattiyil and took them to the body, which was hidden behind a church.

Hanson received a life sentence after a 2003 bank robbery conviction, but a 2016 deal resulted in his recent release. The public defender’s office had no immediate comment Thursday.

