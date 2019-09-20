Feds charges 11th person in ongoing UAW corruption probe

byAssociated Press20 September 2019 15:14-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit have filed charges against an 11th person

Jeff Pietrzyk is charged with conspiracy. He’s accused of accepting at least $70,000 in 2013-14 from a chiropractor who was paid millions of dollars to make watches for General Motors workers. Investigators also say Pietrzyk was a middleman who passed cash to someone identified as Union Official 1.

The charges were filed in a document titled criminal “information,” which means a guilty plea is likely. The new case was filed Friday on the fifth day of the UAW’s strike against GM. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer, Robert Singer.

Pietrzyk of Grand Island, New York, was a senior union official who worked closely with Joe Ashton, now retired as a UAW vice president.

