Federal prosecutor sits in at Garner administrative trial

Nation

Federal prosecutor sits in at Garner administrative trial

byAssociated Press5 June 2019 12:26-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor is sitting in on the administrative trial of a New York City police officer accused of killing Eric Garner with a chokehold banned by the department.

The appearance of Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes at a proceeding on Wednesday signaled that the Department of Justice still has an interest in how Garner died.

A federal inquiry began after a state grand jury declined to charge Officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014. Federal authorities are facing a mid-July deadline to decide whether to charge him with civil rights violations.

Pantaleo could be fired if an administrative judge determines he violated NYPD procedures.

Garner’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.