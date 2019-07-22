Federal lawsuit: $25M fraud at Tennessee senator’s clinic

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 15:10-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims a Tennessee senator and other officials at a now-shuttered pain clinic company defrauded Medicare and Medicaid of more than $25 million.

The complaint filed Monday in Nashville by federal and state authorities claims Comprehensive Pain Specialists, Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson and others defrauded the government by submitting claims for unnecessary procedures and falsifying documents.

Dickerson is a Nashville anesthesiologist who co-owned the company, which once operated in 12 states and was Tennessee-based.

The lawsuit alleges Dickerson submitted more than 750 false claims, amounting to more than $4 million in penalties.

It says Dickerson and another physician-owner voiced concerns about a former CEO’s conduct but didn’t act, choosing to keep money flowing into their bank accounts.

Dickerson’s legislative office and attorney didn’t immediately return voicemails seeking comment.

