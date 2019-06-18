Federal jury indicts Delaware man on ‘swatting’ hoaxes

by – 18 June 2019 13:00-04:00

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Delaware man accused of making hoax emergency calls to locations across the country, causing police and SWAT teams to respond.

WDEL reports the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of 29-year-old Rodney Phipps on Tuesday.

Officials say Phipps called in fake emergencies to locations in five states in a trend known as “swatting.” Investigators say Phipps made up claims including murders and hostage situations and when police and SWAT teams responded they would find nothing wrong.

Authorities say Phipps placed calls in New Jersey, Louisiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia from 2015-2017.

Phipps was charged with making interstate threats and making a false threat involving explosives. He could face up to 35 years in prison.

