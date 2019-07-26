Federal detainee 4th to die at south Georgia facility

by – 26 July 2019 18:49-04:00

LUMPKIN, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican detainee has died in the custody of federal immigration authorities in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 44-year-old Pedro Arriago-Santoya is the fourth detainee at Stewart Detention Center to die since 2017.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a release Thursday that Arriago-Santoya’s preliminary cause of death was heart infection and multi-organ failure.

ICE says Arriago-Santoya complained of abdominal pain Saturday and was transferred to a hospital in Cuthbert. On Sunday, he was transferred to a Columbus facility for a surgery consultation based on suspected gall bladder disease. He went into cardiac arrest on Monday and, again, on Wednesday and died.

Arriago-Santoyao had been held since April 24. He was ordered deported June 6 and ICE was preparing to return him to Mexico.

He is the seventh ICE detainee to die nationwide since October.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

