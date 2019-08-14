FBI warns of more attacks after shots fired at ICE offices

Nation

FBI warns of more attacks after shots fired at ICE offices

byAssociated Press14 August 2019 15:01-04:00

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI supervisor in Texas says he’s concerned that additional attacks could occur after shots were fired at a building housing federal immigration enforcement personnel.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said during a news conference Tuesday that, “We cannot allow political discourse to lead us to the point of violence.”

Combs says at least one vehicle pulled up to a building in San Antonio early Tuesday that houses offices for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a gunman fired shots through a window.

He says the building has several tenants and the gunman must have known where the ICE offices were located. There were ICE employees inside at the time but none were hurt.

Combs says another San Antonio building used by ICE also was fired on Tuesday.

