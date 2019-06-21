FBI searches home of Metro chair amid grand jury probe

by –

(AP) — Federal agents have searched the home of the chair of the Washington, D.C., transit authority, days after he announced his resignation over an ethics violation.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Chair Jack Evans acknowledged this week that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest that netted him at least $50,000 a year from a local company. Evans, who is also a District councilman, previously denied any wrongdoing.

The FBI entered his home Friday.

Evans told multiple media outlets he’ll resign June 27 from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

A federal grand jury is investigating his private consulting business. He’s accused of supporting projects and tax incentives involving his clients.

Separately, City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says he’s launching an investigation and removing Evans from the council finance committee.