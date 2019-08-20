FBI investigating University of Kansas research complex

by – 20 August 2019 17:13-04:00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Federal authorities are conducting an investigation at a research facility on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton confirmed the FBI and Lawrence police were at the Life Sciences Research Laboratories complex Tuesday but said she could not provide any details.

University spokesman Andy Hyland told the Lawrence Journal-World that law enforcement was investigating alleged criminal activity on the campus.

The complex houses research offices associated with the university’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, as well as the Bioscience and Technology Business Center Expansion Facility.

Kim Grunewald, deputy general counsel at the university, said the investigation posed no threat to security or to the campus.

It was not immediately clear which offices or companies were operating in the areas under investigation.

