FBI agents at Illinois Capitol for law enforcement work
byAssociated Press – 24 September 2019 13:31-04:00
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An FBI spokesman says agents are at the Illinois state capitol building in Springfield related to law enforcement work.
The spokesman, John Althen, wouldn’t provide details, saying Tuesday only that “FBI personnel are present at the state capitol engaged in authorized law enforcement activity.”
