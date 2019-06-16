Father dies trying to rescue his toddler from Minnesota lake

Nation

Father dies trying to rescue his toddler from Minnesota lake

byAssociated Press16 June 2019 14:07-04:00

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a father died while trying to save his 3-year-old child who fell from a bridge into a northwestern Minnesota lake.

The Becker County sheriff’s office says Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz jumped into Detroit Lake after his child fell from the bridge at Dead Shot Bay on Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office says in a news release that the 32-year-old father struggled to keep his child above water. Bystanders were able to help bring the toddler to shore, but Schultz, of nearby Frazee, Minnesota, didn’t resurface.

The Becker County Diver Team and a fisherman found the father around 9 p.m. He died at a hospital in the city of Detroit Lakes, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fargo, North Dakota.

The child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.