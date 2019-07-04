Father awarded custody of baby found in Florida trash bin

Nation

Father awarded custody of baby found in Florida trash bin

byAssociated Press4 July 2019 10:06-04:00

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Almost two months after a newborn was found in a trash bin at an apartment complex, a Florida judge has allowed the child’s father to take her home.

The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Carlos Jimenez Martins will name the little girl Sarah Jimenez Carvalho.

Her 34-year-old mother Rafaelle Alessandra Carvalho Sousa remains in jail, charged with child abuse and attempted murder.

Martins and Sousa share a 3-year-old son as well. He told detectives he didn’t know his longtime girlfriend was pregnant until just before she was arrested in May.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the little boy after Sousa’s arrest. The judge gave Martins custody of the boy June 11, but ordered a DNA test to make sure he is the father of the infant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.