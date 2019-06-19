Family of teen who broke neck wants police body cam footage

Family of teen who broke neck wants police body cam footage

by – 19 June 2019 09:48-04:00

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia man who broke his neck while running from police is requesting an independent investigation into officers’ actions and is seeking the officer’s body camera footage.

WSB-TV reported Tuesday that the family of 19-year-old Jaylin Hughes wants the body camera footage released to the public.

Hughes suffered multiple neck fractures and a severe spinal cord injury after falling off a fence. McDonough police say he was chased by officers responding to a call about teenagers smoking marijuana June 12. An officer deployed his stun gun and attempted to get Hughes off the fence before he fell.

Hughes is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

Officials say an investigation will focus on policies and procedures.

___

Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/

