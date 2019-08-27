Family of slain Illinois trooper: He had ‘lasting impact’

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) — The family of a slain Illinois state trooper has released a statement saying he had a “lasting impact on the lives of everyone who knew him.”

Thirty-three-year-old Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was fatally shot Friday while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

The family’s statement released Monday says his passion for life could be summed up in these words: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Hopkins’ funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Waterloo High School in his southern Illinois hometown. Visitation will be held there 3-9 p.m. Saturday.

Forty-five-year-old Chris Grant has been charged with murder in Hopkins’ death. Another man was charged Monday with armed violence and obstructing justice.

