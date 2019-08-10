Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

Nation

Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

byAssociated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Families and friends left mourning lives lost in the Dayton mass shooting will begin to bury the dead.

Funerals are scheduled Saturday for six of the nine people killed in Sunday’s attack, which also left more than 30 injured.

The remembrances will take place at churches and funeral homes around the Dayton area, as well as in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Another two services are scheduled for Monday.

No arrangements have yet been made public for the ninth victim, Megan Betts, the sister of the shooter.

Investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts, wearing a mask and body armor, opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside businesses in a popular Dayton entertainment district. He was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.