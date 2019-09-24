Execution stayed in 2005 slaying of Fort Worth woman, son

Execution stayed in 2005 slaying of Fort Worth woman, son

byAssociated Press24 September 2019 12:34-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has granted a stay of execution for a Texas inmate who was facing lethal injection next week for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son in 2005.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday ruled Stephen Barbee’s case should be reviewed after he claimed his trial attorneys went against his wishes and conceded his guilt to jurors.

Barbee had been set for execution on Oct. 2.

Lisa Underwood and her son, Jayden, were suffocated at their Fort Worth home. Barbee confessed to police that he committed the killings but later recanted, saying the confession was coerced.

Prosecutors said Barbee didn’t want his wife to know Underwood was pregnant, presumably by him. DNA evidence subsequently revealed Barbee wasn’t the father.

