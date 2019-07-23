Ex-Virginia governor says harassment probe was unfair

Nation

Ex-Virginia governor says harassment probe was unfair

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 14:32-04:00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The nation’s first elected African American governor says he’s the victim of an “unsound” and “biased” investigation of alleged sexual harassment.

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder posted a detailed rebuttal Tuesday on his website to an independent investigation commissioned by Virginia Commonwealth University. The investigation concluded Wilder, who teaches at the school, kissed a student six decades his junior without her consent.

The student, Sydney Black, has previously filed a complaint to police and school officials, saying Wilder took her to dinner on her 20th birthday, gave her alcohol and kissed her.

Wilder has denied any “non-consensual sexual contact.”

The former governor says the investigator ignored several contradictory statements made by Black that disprove her claims.

He also questioned whether there was an “inherent” racial bias at the school.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.