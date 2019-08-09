Ex-St. Louis County executive gets nearly 4 years in prison

Nation

Ex-St. Louis County executive gets nearly 4 years in prison

byAssociated Press9 August 2019 16:32-04:00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steve Stenger, once among the most powerful elected officials in Missouri, has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for orchestrating a pay-for-play scheme.

Stenger, the former Democratic St. Louis County executive, was sentenced Friday to three years and 10 months. He pleaded guilty in May to federal corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations. He also was fined $250,000.

The indictment was announced April 29 and Stenger resigned that same day. Stenger pleaded guilty four days later to three counts related to bribery and fraud.

Three others also pleaded guilty as part of the scheme — Stenger’s chief of staff, a businessman involved in the bribery scheme, and the former head of the county’s economic development agency.

___

This version of the story corrects the 3rd paragraph to remove the inaccurate theft of services charge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.