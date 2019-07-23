Ex-SC attorney jailed for fraud blogs about ‘redshirt’ year

Nation

Ex-SC attorney jailed for fraud blogs about ‘redshirt’ year

by – 23 July 2019 08:12-04:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina prosecutor jailed for wire fraud has launched a blog to document what he’s calling his “redshirt year” in prison.

The term is used in sports when a college athlete sits out for a season. It’s unclear if Dan Johnson will be able to return to his field.

The State reports Johnson was sentenced last month to a year and a day in federal prison for his role in a scheme that stole about $44,000 in public money. Johnson’s first blog post starts with him saying he never imagined he’d be blogging, but he also didn’t imagine he’d be convicted of a federal crime.

He says the blog is an effort to chronicle his “mental, physical, and spiritual growth.” The posts are bylined 33778-171, Johnson’s inmate number.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.