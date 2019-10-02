Ex-officer on trial for manslaughter for killing Georgia man

byAssociated Press2 October 2019 10:13-04:00

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia police officer is standing trial on manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed, fleeing man.

Witness testimony in the trial of Zechariah Presley began Tuesday and was continuing Wednesday. Presley was a Kingsland police officer when he shot and killed 33-year-old Tony Green after a June 2018 traffic stop and foot chase in Camden County near the Georgia-Florida state line.

Prosecutors say Green wasn’t armed and was running away when Presley opened fire. Defense attorneys say Presley feared for his life.

Dr. Edmond Donoghue, a state medical examiner, testified Tuesday that Green was shot seven or eight times with wounds to his chest, lower back and hips. News outlets report an autopsy found small amounts of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and a tranquilizer in Green’s system.

