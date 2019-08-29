Ex-Nebraska officer sentenced to prison for sexual assault

Nation

Ex-Nebraska officer sentenced to prison for sexual assault

by – 29 August 2019 11:47-04:00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska police officer convicted of sexually assaulting a mentally ill woman has been sentenced to prison.

Lincoln television station KLKN reports that 56-year-old Gregory Cody was sentenced Thursday to 12 to 16 years in prison. In June, a Lancaster County jury found Cody guilty of first-degree sexual assault. Cody had faced up to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Cody used his position of authority as a Lincoln officer to force the 30-year-old woman into sex dozens of times over 15 months.

She told investigators most of the assaults occurred while Cody was on uniformed duty. She says they began in 2016 after Cody didn’t take her into emergency protective custody following a mental health problem and that Cody told her she would “owe him.”

___

Information from: KLKN-TV, http://www.klkntv.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.