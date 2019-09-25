Ex-NAACP employee accuses supervisor of sexual harassment

,

(AP) — A sexual harassment allegation against a North Carolina NAACP official is raising questions about how the national organization handled the case.

A former youth and college director for the state chapter, Jazmyne Childs, said at a news conference Tuesday in Raleigh that she endured unwanted physical contact and harassment starting shortly after her employment began in 2017.

She identified the harasser as her supervisor, the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, who is running for president of the state chapter.

Gatewood said in a statement that he’s never sexually harassed anyone.

Childs says she asked the national NAACP to expel Gatewood and got no response to that request.

She says the lack of action is especially difficult to handle since the NAACP has endorsed the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.