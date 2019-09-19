Ex-Michigan State medical resident sentenced in sex assault

by – 19 September 2019 08:18-04:00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University medical resident who authorities say

The Lansing State Journal reports 33-year-old Michael Phinn of Fowlerville was sentenced Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to charges including second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Phinn told the court he’s “not a manipulator or a monster,” and instead blamed the widespread availability of pornography. He says he “misinterpreted months of flirtatious behavior.”

Phinn originally faced harsher charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Phinn worked in the MSU Neurology Clinic and police say the women weren’t his patients. He was charged in October, about a week after the women reported allegations to police.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

