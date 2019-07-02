Ex-Georgia police officer charged in on-duty sexual assault Ex-Georgia police officer charged in on-duty sexual assault by – (AP) — Police say a former Georgia officer has been arrested on felony sexual assault charges. News outlets report ex-Cobb County Police officer Andres Alcaraz was arrested Monday after an investigation that included Internal Affairs. Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk in a press release says the female victim spoke to another officer over a week ago during an unrelated incident. She disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown on-duty Cobb County officer in May. After the investigation, the officer was identified and placed on leave. Andres resigned from his position Sunday. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

