‘Era of active shooter’: Fort Sumter restricts access

Nation

‘Era of active shooter’: Fort Sumter restricts access

by – 7 August 2019 09:27-04:00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says people can no longer stop by a historic South Carolina fort for free, unregulated visits.

The Post and Courier reports rangers have now limited access to Fort Sumter in Charleston, blocking people and boaters from using a nearby sandbar beach to pop in for an unregulated visit.

Park Superintendent J. Tracy Stakely announced the closure in a letter that says “security in the era of the active shooter requires a change from previous times.” He says the beach attracts partiers instead of people hoping for a historical visit.

The park service says it needs to increase security and the management of erosion and artifact looting. The nearly 200-year-old fort was the target of the bombardment that launched the Civil War.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.