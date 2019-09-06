Employer services company says founder was on sunk dive boat

Nation

Employer services company says founder was on sunk dive boat

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 12:50-04:00

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California employer services company says its founder was on the scuba dive boat that burned and sank off the coast.

The Orange County Register reports Friday that Big Fish Employer Services President Jeff Hill wrote in a letter that chief executive Justin Dignam was on the Conception dive boat.

Dignam graduated from the University of Richmond in 1983 and swam and played water polo at the school. He was later the head coach of Wesleyan University’s men’s water polo team.

He worked more than 17 years for Automated Data Processing and started Big Fish in 2003.

He is from Anaheim Hills, California, and is survived by a wife and two children.

Authorities say 34 people died when the boat burst into flames Monday off the Channel Islands in Southern California.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.