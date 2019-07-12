Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press12 July 2019 06:37-04:00

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.

That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.

The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

