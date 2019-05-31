Earlier release sought in deadly post-Katrina shooting

by By KEVIN McGILL , Associated Press31 May 2019 17:00-04:00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New Orleans police officer in federal prison for his role in the deadly shooting of unarmed civilians amid post-Hurricane Katrina chaos in 2005 is asking for an earlier release.

Robert Faulcon filed his request Friday at U.S. District Court. It cites last year’s federal prison reform legislation.

The First Step Act included provisions allowing federal inmates to earn 54 days a year of good behavior credit rather than 47. Faulcon pleaded guilty in 2016 to three criminal counts, including a deprivation of civil rights charge involving the shooting death of one victim.

His current release date is Dec. 25, 2020. He is seeking a new release date of Oct. 2, 2020, with home confinement that would begin in April.

Federal prosecutors have not filed a response.

