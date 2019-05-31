Dump truck hits freight train in northern Michigan; 1 hurt

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 07:28-04:00

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a dump truck hauling an excavator crashed into the side of a freight train in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing some of the train’s cars to derail.

The crash happened Thursday in Delta County’s Wells Township. State police say the truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say the truck was on a road that slopes downhill when it apparently couldn’t stop and struck the Canadian National train, which was crossing the road.

The truck driver avoided hitting other vehicles that were stopped at the train crossing before colliding with the train.

Police say lights, a gate and an audio tone were activated at the crossing at the time of the crash. Additional details weren’t immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.

