Driver dead after carjacking, being run over by officer

byAssociated Press19 June 2019 08:52-04:00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a person is dead after being assaulted during a carjacking and then run over by an off-duty officer.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams tells news outlets a driver crashed into a motorcycle early Wednesday and was then carjacked by people who stopped at the scene. Police say an unwitting officer passed through the area and ran over the carjacking victim, who was left lying in the roadway with the motorcyclist.

The carjacking victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams says it’s unclear if the driver died from injuries sustained during the carjacking or when the officer ran him over. The motorcyclist was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Authorities have since found the stolen car abandoned and burned. Identities of those involved weren’t immediately released.

