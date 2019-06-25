Dog’s discovery leads to woman’s head, torso in S. Carolina

by – 25 June 2019 08:57-04:00

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they have found the head and torso of a woman’s body.

The State reports that the decomposed remains were found Monday. They’re presumed to be associated with other human bones discovered in a wooded area less than 10 miles from Clemson University.

Seneca Police say a pet dog dug up the first bone in its owner’s yard. An expanded search uncovered other bones along a creek.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says preliminary studies suggest the bones came from a white woman, between 25 and 45 years old. He says she most likely died within the past few months, no longer than a year. An autopsy is pending, and DNA will be compared against known missing persons, including two women recently reported missing from Oconee County.

