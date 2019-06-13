Dog who got forever home thanks to a hospice dies of cancer

by – 13 June 2019 10:41-04:00

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — A rescued dog named Lola who got her forever home thanks to a New York hospice has died of cancer.

Hospice Buffalo confirmed Lola’s passing to WGRZ , which featured her story when workers at the facility took her in last November from a group called Joyful Rescues .

Lola, who was about 9 years old, was rescued from a high-kill shelter after spending much of her life as a breeder in a puppy mill.

The hospice staff decided Lola should sleep at one worker’s home — giving her an official mom — and then return to her work family each day.

The English bulldog mix spent her final months boosting staff morale and lapping up a constant stream of newfound love.

