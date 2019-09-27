Documents: Ex-GOP chair for North Carolina to plead guilty

Nation

Documents: Ex-GOP chair for North Carolina to plead guilty

by By JONATHAN DREW , Associated Press27 September 2019 11:34-04:00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina GOP chairman will admit in court that he lied to federal agents conducting a bribery probe of a major political donor.

The federal court docket shows that Robin Hayes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Oct. 2. A factual basis document prepared as part of the plea agreement and signed by Hayes’ attorney acknowledges that Hayes knew he was making false statements to FBI agents.

The actual plea agreement is sealed, and the factual basis doesn’t specify which charges he’ll plead guilty to. He was initially charged with conspiracy, bribery and making false statements.

Prosecutors have accused Hayes of involvement in an insurance executive’s plan to funnel campaign contributions to the state’s top insurance regulator in exchange for special treatment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.