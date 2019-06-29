Diverted plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport

byAssociated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United flight heading from New York to Houston diverted to Newark Liberty Airport and made an emergency landing.

Inflatable slides were used to deplane passengers on the runway Saturday morning. No major injuries were reported.

United said Flight 2098 heading from LaGuardia Airport experienced problems upon takeoff just before 8 a.m. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was “hydraulics problems.”

The Port Authority said the plane blew a tire on landing. It said there was also other structural damage that forced closure of the runway.

Spokeswoman Andrea Hiller said the pilots “reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers.”

The airport grounded arriving and departing flights at about 8:45 a.m. Flights resumed shortly after 9:30 a.m.

