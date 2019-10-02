Dietician’s nightmare: NC State Fair announces 2019 menu

Nation

Dietician’s nightmare: NC State Fair announces 2019 menu

byAssociated Press2 October 2019 07:49-04:00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Fair, where diets meet their demise, has released its belly-busting menu for 2019, and it includes some new concoctions.

About two dozen creations have made the list for the first time. One vendor is offering a red velvet funnel cake topped with cheese and enchilada sauces. Another will sell a jalapeno pepper stuffed with cheese and brisket, frying it up and serving it on a stick.

Fair goers can also enjoy a golden fried chicken breast nestled in a cinnamon bun, topped with pepper jack cheese and crispy bacon and drizzled with a zesty honey sauce.

This year’s fair runs from Oct. 17 through Oct. 27.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.