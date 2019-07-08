Detroit event tickets initially more for whites than blacks

Nation

Detroit event tickets initially more for whites than blacks

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 17:15-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — A group has been told by a global ticketing and event platform that it could not charge whites more than blacks to attend a Detroit event advertised on the firm’s website.

AfroFuture FEST organizers initially promoted on Eventbrite that early bird POC — people of color — tickets for the Aug. 3 event were $10. NONPOC tickets were $20. NONPOC is referred to as “white people.”

Eventbrite says once it became aware of the ticket price difference it requested that the event’s “creator” alter “ticket prices accordingly.” On Monday, only $20 general admission tickets were listed.

AfroFuture FEST organizers wrote on the Eventbrite page that its ticket structure ensures that people of color in Detroit have equal opportunity to enjoy events “in their own community.” The Associated Press left an email seeking comment from organizers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.