Deputies find dog on meth while searching suspect’s home

Nation

Deputies find dog on meth while searching suspect’s home

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 16:58-04:00

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they encountered an aggressive dog on methamphetamine while searching a North Carolina property where a suspect stashed a stolen boat, chain saws and a motorcycle.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the case began Tuesday when deputies stopped a suspect towing a lawn mower that was reported stolen from a police department. Authorities say they found oxycodone in Matthew Denton Pope’s vehicle.

Investigators then searched Pope’s home and found more stolen items, the release says. Animal Control officers were called because a dog there was acting aggressively and strangely. Authorities say the dog tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pope was being held Thursday on charges including drug possession and possessing stolen goods. A woman answering a phone listing for him declined to speak to a reporter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.