Deputies fatally shoot man armed with knife

RUSKIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife during a domestic disturbance.

The Tampa Bay Times reports it happened early Friday in a Ruskin neighborhood.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski said during a news conference that Master Deputy Jessica Ennis and Deputy Daniel DeLima spotted a 37-year-old man holding a knife when they arrived at the call. Officials say the man ignored multiple commands to drop the knife and moved toward the deputies, prompting them to open fire.

Authorities say the man was struck several times. He was airlifted to a Tampa hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately naming the suspect but said he had a lengthy criminal history.

The races of the suspect and deputies weren’t immediately released.

