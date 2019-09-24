Deported Army veteran returns to US in bid to become citizen

Nation

Deported Army veteran returns to US in bid to become citizen

by By SOPHIA TAREEN , Associated Press24 September 2019 16:06-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — An Army veteran deported to Mexico in 2018 says he’s overwhelmed to be granted permission to re-enter the country for another chance to become a U.S. citizen.

Immigration officials granted Miguel Perez Jr. a two-week parole for a Chicago immigration hearing. He has a green card as a permanent resident but was deported after serving time for a 2008 drug conviction. Last month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned him, which Perez hopes helps his case.

Perez spoke publicly Tuesday after arriving in Chicago.

His attorney, Chris Bergin, says they are hoping for a speedy decision after Wednesday’s hearing. If there isn’t one within 14 days, Perez returns to Mexico.

Officials with Citizenship and Immigration Services and Customs and Border Protection declined comment.

Perez suffered a brain injury serving in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.