Democrats in South’s governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment

(AP) — While Democrats in Washington charge ahead with an impeachment inquiry, their party’s candidates for governor in three Southern states are doing their best to steer the conversation away from Republican President Donald Trump and toward safer ground back home.

Off-year elections in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi offer downtrodden southern Democrats a chance to make inroads in a conservative region dominated by Trump and Republicans.

Republicans are trying to pin down the Democratic candidates’ positions on impeachment. It’s an issue that could energize Trump supporters and aggravate others turned off by the partisan warfare.

For red-state Republicans working to nationalize their races, the news that House members are forging ahead with impeachment proceedings couldn’t have come at a better time.

Democratic standard-bearers are doing their best not to take the bait.