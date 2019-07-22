Delaware police: Man shot wife, then self at nursing home

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 09:32-04:00

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State police have confirmed they think a man killed his wife, then himself, in a

Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said in a statement that investigators identified 82-year-old Louis M. Camerota as the shooter and his wife, 79-year-old Gail F. Camerota, as the victim at the ManorCare Health Services facility.

Jaffe said Louis Camerota went to the Wilmington nursing home Saturday to visit his wife who was a resident there. He approached her in a common area of the facility, where he shot her once before turning the weapon on himself. They both died at the scene.

The Delaware News Journal reports an autopsy ruled the death a murder-suicide.

