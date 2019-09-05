Delaware bomber who targeted wife’s family to be sentenced

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 06:43-04:00

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who set off a pipe bomb outside the home of his estranged wife’s family is facing sentencing in federal court.

Mark Consiglio was scheduled to appear in court Thursday after pleading guilty in March to possessing a destructive device. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Consiglio detonated a pipe bomb at his estranged wife’s home in Elsmere in March 2018.

No one was injured, but the woman’s family believed Consiglio was trying to intimidate them. At the time, he was facing state charges for threatening to kill his wife.

Police found three more pipe bombs and bomb-making material at Consiglio’s home.

