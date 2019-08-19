Decision near on officer involved in 2014 Eric Garner death
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s police commissioner has scheduled a midday news conference as the city waits for his decision on whether to fire a police officer involved in the
Police commissioner James O’Neill said he would make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. Monday on an undisclosed topic.
O’Neill has been deliberating whether to accept a disciplinary judge’s recommendation that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for using a banned chokehold on Eric Garner.
Garner’s dying words of “I can’t breathe” became a flash point in a national debate over race and police use of force.
Pantaleo’s lawyer has said the officer didn’t mean to hurt Garner.
A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Federal authorities announced last month they would not bring civil rights charges.
