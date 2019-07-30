Death penalty sought for woman accused of killing ex-senator

Nation

Death penalty sought for woman accused of killing ex-senator

by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against a woman charged in the killing of a former Arkansas lawmaker who was found dead outside her home last month.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell has been charged with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that his office would formally announce its plans at O’Donnell’s arraignment and plea hearing. It is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Pocahontas.

Authorities have released few details about Collins’ killing and have not said how she died.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.