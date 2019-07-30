Death penalty sought for woman accused of killing ex-senator

by

(AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against a woman charged in the killing of a former Arkansas lawmaker who was found dead outside her home last month.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell has been charged with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that his office would formally announce its plans at O’Donnell’s arraignment and plea hearing. It is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Pocahontas.

Authorities have released few details about Collins’ killing and have not said how she died.

___

