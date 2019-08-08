Death penalty sought for Tennessee man accused of killing 8

Nation

Death penalty sought for Tennessee man accused of killing 8

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 15:09-04:00

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — The state says it will seek the death penalty in its case against a Tennessee man charged with killing eight people.

Sumner County District Ray Whitley confirmed a grand jury returned a 12-count indictment Thursday against 25-year-old Michael Cummins. Whitley filed a notice to seek the death penalty.

Cummins is charged with killing his parents, uncle and a 12-year-old girl in rural Westmoreland in April. Six bodies were found at one home, and two more elsewhere. Affidavits say the victims died from blunt-force head injuries.

At the time, Cummins was close to being arrested for probation violations. He was on probation after serving just 16 months of a 10-year sentence on a conviction for attempting to burn down a neighbor’s house and assaulting her when she tried to put out the fire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.